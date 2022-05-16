Eva Adams

Eva Adams, age 81, of Frankfort, KY, and formerly of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her residence.- She was born on November 20, 1940, in Breathitt County, KY-She was a member of Capital Baptist Church in Frankfort, KY.-She was a beloved mother of six children and a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.- She was preceded in death by her parents: Beecher and Maggie Nix Campbell.-Her husband Bill Adams.-Her children: Jimmy Adams, Alfred Adams, and Judy Adams.-Brothers: Jerry Campbell and Roscoe Campbell.-Her sisters: Pearlie Nietman, Lilah Ann Brumley, Ernestine Chitwood, Nancy Campbell, and Lettie Campbell.-She is survived by daughters: Mary Ann Howard of Jackson and Jeanette (Rick) Kuiper of Frankfort, KY. Her son: Warner Adams of Frankfort, KY.- Daughter-in-law: Pamzie Adams of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Samantha Kuiper, Michael Kuiper, Hunter (Kayla) Howard, Bethany (Kyle) Peterson, Bryan Howard, Erin Adams, Waylon Adams, Shaun Back and Willis Back.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Carl McIntosh officiating.-Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Hwy 542, Guage, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Precautions to be taken due to continued COVID.

