Eva Kay Combs, age 51, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born February 12, 1971, in Campton, KY, and was the daughter of the late Charles and Emily Fugate Hollan.-She was preceded in death by her sister: Gracie Hollan and step-son: Tony Curtis Combs.-She is survived by her husband: Jerry Iseral Combs of Vancleve, KY.- Daughter: Brittany Marie Campbell (Derrick) of Jackson, KY- Son: Jerry Wayne Campbell of Jackson, KY.-Step son: Courtney (Sierra) Combs of Jackson, KY.-Her sister: Margaret (Larry) Campbell of Jackson. KY- Brothers: Michael Hollan and Robert Hollan of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Aubey Faye Campbell and Shania Combs.-She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday until the time of service. -Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
