Evalee (Combs) Young, of Rousseau, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Hazard. She was born in Breathitt County on May 8, 1937 and was 85 years, 1 month, 4 days of age at the time of her passing.
Mrs. Young enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and planting flowers. Often times, she would can a lot of her garden food and give away. Cooking for her family brought her great joy - she can be remembered for making the “best” fried chicken. She exemplified all of the characteristics of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She cherished her family, but above all, she was a Christian and loved the Lord. She was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole.
She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Harlin Young; parents, Hiram and Delala (Fugate) Combs; sisters, Ruth Kilborn and Lily Mae Combs; brother, Odis Combs.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; Karen and Tim Ritchie, son and daughter-in-law, Homer and Debbie Young; brothers, Sewell Combs and wife, Betty and Burt Combs and wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Crystal and Kyle Moore, Tracy and Matt Bird, Ashley and Jerry Kilburn, Jerica Young and Travis Ritchie, Landon Young, Jadan Young, Hayden Young, Autumn Young, and Brooklynn Young; great-grandchildren, Zackary and Kiara, Natalie, Colby, Haley, Emily, Nevaeh, Gabriel, and Isaac. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service for Evalee will be held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Zackary Caudill and Reverend Sewell Combs officiating. Interment will follow the services at the Kilborn Cemetery in the Clayhole community of Breathitt County. Visitation will begin on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Moore, Matthew Bird, Jerry Don Kilburn, Zackary Caudill, Colby Bird, Landon Young, Hayden Young, and Travis Ritchie.
