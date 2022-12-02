The Breathitt County Extension Office located at 1155 Main Street in downtown Jackson will transform its parking lot into an ice-skating rink for the presentation of “Grinchmas on Ice”.
The event sponsored by the Extension Office and the Breathitt County Public Library will be over four nights beginning on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 6 pm. Gates will open 10 minutes prior to the start time.
Hours of operation:
- Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – 6 pm until 9 pm.
- Thursday, December 8, 2022 – 6 pm until 9 pm.
- Friday, December 9, 2022 – 5 pm until 9 pm.
- Saturday, December 10, 2022 – Noon until 8 pm.
It will be first come, first serve and participants will receive a wristband good for a one-hour time slot that includes skates free of charge. There is no age limit, however, children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times. A waiver is required, and concessions will be available.
Organizers wants the public to know that this event is completely free.
