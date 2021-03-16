Extra! Extra! Read all About it!
Fletcher W. Long, Editor

One local business cries, ‘Foul’

Breathitt Distributes CARES Money

Some local businesses were 'approved' while others were ‘denied'

“[I]t’s just more of the good ole boys way of doing things in Breathitt county.” Ron Hamblin, East Ky Media, Inc.

“People out there are hurting. I am among those people.” Lillian Jett, Jett Tours

 

We published an article on February 8, 2021 on line entitled Fiscal Court CARES. In the article, we talked about Congress passing a law called the COVID-19 Economic Relief Bill which was formerly called the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security Act. That is from where “CARES” came....WE'LL HAVE THIS AND OTHER GREAT STORIES FOR YOU IN THIS WEEK'S TIMES-VOICE. HITS NEWSSTANDS WEDNESDAY EVENING!

