Extra! Extra! Read all About it!

One local business cries, ‘Foul’
Breathitt Distributes CARES Money
Some local businesses were 'approved' while others were ‘denied'
“[I]t’s just more of the good ole boys way of doing things in Breathitt county.” Ron Hamblin, East Ky Media, Inc.
“People out there are hurting. I am among those people.” Lillian Jett, Jett Tours
We published an article on February 8, 2021 on line entitled Fiscal Court CARES. In the article, we talked about Congress passing a law called the COVID-19 Economic Relief Bill which was formerly called the "Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security Act. That is from where "CARES" came.
