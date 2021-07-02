Failure to timely pass a budget holds county hostage

Stalemate
Fiscal Court has yet to approve FY 2021-2022 budget
How long will this continue?
The county courthouse in Breathitt County is closed for business. It will remain closed until July 8, 2021 at the earliest.
Until July 8, 2021, no one in this county will be able to register a deed, license a vehicle, or pay a vehicle registration fee. No one will be able to get a license plate, pay an occupational license tax, or have issued a business license. No resident of this city/county will be able to enjoy any county services rendered through the road department, or any other of the services usually consumed from the offices housed in the county courthouse.
What is the reason for this inconvenience? What terrible thing has our county leadership done to result in this stoppage of service provision? Nothing; however, doing nothing can be quite the “bad thing” when the law requires an entity, specifically and unequivocally, to do something.
KRS §67.710(5) sets for the Judge/Executive responsibilities including the following: consistent with procedures set forth in KRS Chapter 68, the Judge/Executive is to prepare and submit to the fiscal court an annual budget and administer the provisions of the budget when adopted by the fiscal court. The FY (fiscal year) for this (or any county) begins on July 1 and ends on June 30 the next year following.
KRS §68.260(1) requires a county’s proposed budget is to be tentatively approved by the fiscal court and approved by the state local finance officer as to form and classification. It is to be submitted to the fiscal court for adoption no later than July 1 of each year. The budget as presented and amended shall be adopted as of July 1. Emphasis Added.
“There isn’t any wiggle room in these dates," Noble told the Times-Voice. “These deadlines are hard. They aren’t suggestions; they are requirements. Miss the deadline, you’re closed.”
“There are some members of fiscal court who haven’t figured out the job comes with legal obligations. You don’t get to just ‘do what you want.’ What you do and how you do it is still spelled out in the law.”
“We missed the deadline,” Judge Noble told us. “We messed around when we should have been adopting a budget. Now, we are paying the price required of local governments who don’t follow the rules.”
According to a county employee who didn’t want to be named in this article, around 4:15 PM on June 30, 2021, the Department of Local Government informed the Judge/Executive’s office that, as of July 1, 2021, our county government was to shut-down, at least temporarily. The reason was due to our fiscal court’s not having approved its FY (Fiscal Year) 2021-2022 budget.
Why was this not done? We talked with the county's Judge/Executive, Judge Jeff Noble. He told the Times-Voice, “These guys have drug out this process and now it has caught up to us.” When asked to whom he was making reference when saying, “these guys,” Judge Noble told us, “Magistrates Bush, Tincher, and Moore."
According to Judge Noble, “Magistrates Bush, Tincher, and Moore went to the county treasurer’s office, prior to the regularly scheduled May meeting, claiming they wanted some changes to the budget before its being presented for adoption. The treasurer made the requested changes. The treasurer and I sat down and rebalanced the budget.”
“Apparently, this wasn’t good enough,” Judge Noble told the paper. “The changed budget still hasn’t been approved. This happened around the middle-of May.”
The budget’s approval isn’t the only indicia of stonewalling tactics incorporated by some of the members of the fiscal court the newspaper is told. According to Judge Noble, “We’ve had 15 meetings dating back to December/2020, both regularly and specially, which haven’t been recorded in the clerk’s office. These, and other stonewalling tactics utilized by some of the magistrates, have ground our local government to its present halt.”
There are other well documented problems. Judge Noble brought up to the paper, “You know, the County Clerk’s Association has sued the fiscal court for not approving and passing a reasonable FY 2021-2022 budget for our local county clerk. The coroner’s budget hasn’t been approved. It frustrates me the budget doesn’t have a line-item for Drug-testing.”
Judge Noble continued, “We have county workers that cannot operate county equipment due to not being able to pay for drug testing results since July of 2019. There is a line-item to pay fiscal court’s legal fees for their personal lawyer’s costing tax-payers around $25,000 but we can’t seem to get the fiscal court meeting minutes approved and recorded in the county clerk’s office as the law requires. We are in violation of that legal requirement also.”
“These aren’t suggestions. These aren’t ‘please do this, if you feel like doing it.’ These are, ‘Do these things or we will close you. Do it, or we will shut-down your offices and halt the provision of your services.’ We need to appreciate the difference between what we want and what we have to do."
"The law wasn't asking us; it was telling us," Judge Noble told the Times-Voice. "There are a few of us around the county who need to learn the difference."
So, we’re closed for business in our county courthouse. For how long?
We might be back open July 8. Then again, we might not. Who knows?
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.