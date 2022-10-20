(Photo): Riley Johnson was all smiles riding the carnival merry-go-round at the 2022 Fall Festival.
The 2022 Jackson/Breathitt County Fall Festival by all accounts was a huge success for the community.
Adults and kids alike enjoyed the carnival, parade, and fun activities. The many vendors and great live musical performances by Bek and the Starlight Revue and Midlife Crisis just made the celebration that much better.
John and Karen Bunn served as the Grand Marshals of the Fall Festival parade.
Those that attended the festivities stated that while they certainly missed not having the annual Honey Festival over Labor Day weekend, that the committee did an outstanding job planning the festival and it was a suitable replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.