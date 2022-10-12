The month of October will see an abundance of fall festivities for Jackson and Breathitt County.
The Fall Festival welcomes the Casey’s Rides Carnival that will be setup at Douthitt Park on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and will be open from 5 pm until 10 pm. The carnival will be in town through Saturday, October 15, 2022. Hours of operation are scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022 (5 pm-10 pm); Friday, October 14, 2022 (5 pm-10 pm); and Saturday, October 15, 2022 (Noon-10 pm).
The Jackson Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022, with the parade lineup to start at 10:30 a.m. at Sebastian Elementary School (SES). The parade will begin at noon traveling down Highway 15 and end at the Breathitt County Retread Center.
There will be games for kids; activities; crafts; inflatables; and free food at Douthitt Park from 1:30 pm through 3:30 pm. Kids Fest (Fall Festival) on Saturday, October 15, 2022, information is as follows: Oreo in the Hole (1:30 pm – 1:40 pm); Three-Legged Race (1:40 pm – 1:50 pm); Sack Race (1:50 pm – 2 pm); Pumpkin Roll Relay (2 pm – 2:10 pm); Bean Bag Throw (2:10 pm – 2:20 pm); Limbo (2:20 pm – 2:30 pm); Spoon Relay (2:30 pm – 2:40 pm); Egg Toss (2:40 pm – 2:50 pm); and the Dance Off (2:50 pm – 3 pm).
The Jackson Fall Festival Vendors’ Market will be on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 6 pm. There is a $25 fee, for more information contact Jackson City Hall at 606-666-7069 or Douthitt Park at 606-666-8980.
The live music will get underway around 6 pm on the Douthitt Park stage. Bek and the Starlight Revue (Appalachian rock and roll) will take the stage around 6 pm and play until 7:15 pm followed by Midlife Crisis (classic rock) at 7:45 pm (until 9:15 pm).
The displaying and judging of homemade canned goods, garden produce, baked goods, and antiques will take place under shelter two at Douthitt Park beginning at 1:30 pm. The judging will occur at 3 pm and participants can pick up their items at 4:30 pm. The competition is divided into the following categories: Field Crops; Garden and Fruit; Fresh Fruit; Giants; Canning/Preserving; Dried Fruits and Vegetables; Breads; Cookies; Candy and Confections; Low-Fat Items; Hand Crafts; Quilted Items; Artwork; and Antiques. For more information about the categories and judging, contact Douthitt Park at 606-666-8980.
Shuttle services will be provided for the Fall Festival from 1:30 pm until 9:30 pm with pick-up locations at Rose Brothers Department Store, Ace Hardware of Jackson, and the Breathitt County Retread Center.
A Halloween Carnival will be setup at the Neace Memorial Church at 155 Neace Memorial Lane at Lost Creek on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The event will feature a costume contest and free food as well as games, prizes, and inflatables. The carnival will take place from noon until 3 pm.
Come out and celebrate fall with one or all of these local festivities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.