Breathitt Countians need to be aware that fall fire season is here, it began on October 1stand lasts until December 15th. Fire season will return on February 15, 2023, and go until April 30, 2023.
State law prohibits anyone from starting a fire within 150 feet of any woods or brush lines between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 pm. After 6 pm, fires should only be started if the conditions are suitable for containment.
According to the Kentucky Division of Forestry, more than 99 percent of all forest fires are caused by human activity. Intentional fires are the number one cause, followed by those caused by people burning fields, brush, and/or debris. Other causes are faulty equipment, downed electrical lines, children playing with fire, and unattended or escaped campfires.
Forestry officials say simple things like taking the necessary precautions and remaining alert can go a long way in preventing the majority of wildfires in our area. Officials added that everyone should be aware of burning outdoors.
The Division of Forestry responds to more than 1,000 wildfires across the state each year.
If convicted of deliberately starting a fire, one faces a fine of $1,000 to $10,000, imprisonment up to five years, or potentially both penalties.
Recently Breathitt County had forest fires at South Jackson/Lick Branch, Stray Branch, and the Highland area.
