Family Dollar of Jackson will be moving into a new location, the former Food Fair building in the North Hills Centre next to Dairy Queen. The store is hiring temporary help at the Food Fair location, and anyone interested can apply online at FamilyDollar.com. It is unknown at this time if the current Family Dollar store will be closing as a store employee stated that more details/information will be released on or after April 15, 2022.

