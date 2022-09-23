Todd Combs and his family (May Gross and their eight-year-old son Landon Combs) of Jackson along with an uncle living there, Matthew Combs, feels that they are very lucky to still be alive after a fire consumed the family’s home and two vehicles around 5 a.m. on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022.
“The crackling of the wood burning was what woke me up and had it not, in another five or 10 minutes, we would not have made it out,” says Combs.
To double-down on the family’s tragedy, Combs says his uncle, Matthew, that was living with them at the time of the fire, had lost his home in the July flood, and what few possessions he had managed to save was now lost in the fire. The fire also destroyed his uncle’s truck.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no one was seriously injured, though Combs suffered some light burns.
“The Watts-Caney Volunteer Fire Department (WCFD) did respond to the fire, but despite having a truck with a full water tank and a nearby hydrant, the fire department decided not to spray the home. I begged them to use water on our home, but if nothing else, to at least spray down our vehicles to minimalize the damage, but they chose to do nothing except watch everything burn,” informed Combs.
WCFD member Tim Osborne stated, “Firefighter safety is our top priority and there were live power lines at the scene, so there was not much we could do in that situation. Furthermore, upon arrival both stories of the home were engulfed in flames as were both vehicles; we could not do anything at that point. The WCFD has helped line the Combs family up with Red Cross and other organizations to help them, I am really surprised he made such comments. (Todd) Combs has requested an arson investigation by the Kentucky State Police (KSP), so I do not have any additional comments on an ongoing investigation.”
“The WCFD lost its building, truck, gear, radios, almost every piece of equipment in the July flood. We have one truck in use that was donated to us from northern Kentucky. We do hope to start the rebuilding process very soon. Six of our firefighters lost everything they owned in the flood as well, and five of those are displaced, living with relatives and friends. It is just a tough time for our end of the county,” added Osborne.
Combs says that he had purchased a doublewide trailer from a family member awhile back that sits nearby, but once more it appears as if the family is plagued with bad luck. “When I went to check out the trailer and make sure everything was good, I noticed someone had stolen the electrical box and wiring. I will have to have it completely rewired before we can move in it. The sad thing is, I really believe this happened within the last couple of days after our home was destroyed by the fire.”
The family is accepting donations and have set up a GoFundMe page, which can be found on Facebook.
