In her first year as Manager of the Breathitt County Farmer’s Market Mandy Lindberg can already see the deep roots of the market that branch out to farmers and crafters all throughout the county and neighboring area.
“The market had great attendance during the opening week, with the pavilion staying full, which is a nice problem to have,” stated Lindberg, “It was super energizing to see all the community support for these local farmers and crafters.”
Lindberg would add that this season the market has nearly 20 vendors and she thinks that number will grow as the season progresses, “There is a nice variety of products, fruits, and vegetables offered at the market and the community thus far has been unbelievable. There’s still time to sign on as a vendor and I think more vendors will be added as word spreads of the large turnouts at the market.”
“With this being my first season as manager, I am still testing everything out, but my goal is to see the market grow and eventually add more days. The produce here is just so good and the crafters are truly talented. I will always be an advocate for the vendors as well as the community,” added Lindberg.
Lindberg is also promoting the educational side of the market, taking to social media to do live farm and craft meetings. “I want to give the market’s farmers and crafters a platform to tell their history and inform us about their work. For instance, I don’t know much about farming, I have very little experience in that field, so I want to learn along with the public, what keeps them going and how do they do it. The more education on the products and food that I can provide, I think in turn the customers will appreciate it more. We have amazing vendors and an amazing community.”
She wants vendors and volunteers to know that there is still time to sign up for this season as well as invite churches and organizations to get involved with and/or partner with the Farmer’s Market. “We would love to add more vendors and volunteers, and since I am new to the area, I don’t know too many people, so I would love to have church groups and organizations to be a part of the market as well. For example, a church could do a story time, or an organization could sponsor a kid’s craft table. I really want to see more kids and families involved and this would be a great way to do that and give me an opportunity to get to know more people.”
The Breathitt County Farmer’s Market is located at 3215 Quicksand Road in Jackson, or as some describe the location, near the intersection of Highway 15 South and Quicksand Road. The market is open on Wednesdays (4 p.m. - 6 p.m.) and on Saturdays (9 a.m. – Noon). Closing day for the market will be Saturday, October 21, 2023.
If interested in being a part of the Farmer’s Market, contact Lindberg at 909-528-8964.
