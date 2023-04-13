Farmer Wesley ERP, age 65, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away on Monday April 10, 2023 at Baptist Health of Corbin.
Farmer was born on November 11, 1957 to the late Delbert and Ola Erp.
Farmer is survived by his Wife; Joyce Campbell Erp of Jackson, Kentucky, Children; Jordan(Juhee) Erp of Dallas, Texas, Weston Joseph Erp of Corbin, Kentucky, Heather R. Campbell of Lexington, Kentucky, Derek J.(Madison) Campbell of Hazard, Kentucky, Two Grandchildren; Noah Erp and Lilly Erp, Brothers; Bill(Janice) Erp of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Troy(Connie) Erp of Somerset, Kentucky, Sisters; Alice Previtera of Somerset, Kentucky, Patsy(Tim) Medley of Louisville, Kentucky, a Host of Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives and Friends.
Farmer was preceded in death by His Parents; Delbert and Ola Erp, Two Sisters; Bobbie Lynn and Lilly Erp, and Brother; Odell Erp.
Funeral Services for Farmer Wesley Erp will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Johnny Dunbar officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Thorpe Cemetery in Haddix, Kentucky with Troy Erp, Bill Erp, Derek Campbell, Larry Adams, Tim Medley, and Derek Turner serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday April 13, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
