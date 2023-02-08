On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:56 a.m., the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 13, Hazard, along with medical personnel responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on KY-15, near Brewers Drive, in Jackson.
The initial investigation shows that Talbert Noble, 20, of Jackson, was operating an off-road motorcycle when he pulled onto KY-15 in the path of a gold Ford F-150. The Breathitt County Coroner’s Office pronounced Noble dead at the scene.
Autopsy and toxicology reports are pending and Noble was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by KSP Trooper Jarrett Fields.
