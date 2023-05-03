On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 8:16 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a call-in reference to a two-vehicle collision with injuries on KY-28 in the Chavies community of Perry County.
Troopers along with rescue personnel responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates that Margaret Thomas, 57, of Altro, was traveling west bound on KY-28 when she crossed over the center divider and struck Gregory Newberry, 32, of Krypton in the east bound lane. Thomas was pronounced deceased on scene by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. Newberry was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.
Toxicology and autopsy reports are currently pending. This incident remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by Detective Scott Caudill.
