Faye Gabbard, age 85, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Owsley County Nursing Home in Booneville, KY.-She was born July 23, 1936, at Longs Creek in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Willard and Myrtle Short McIntosh.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Bob Gabbard.-She is survived by her daughter: Stephannie (Edwin) Henson of Campton, KY.-One granddaughter: Leanndra (Jake) Thomason of Welcome, NC.-One great-granddaughter: Lakynn Thomason.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Noon at the First United Methodist Church of Jackson, College Avenue, Jackson, KY with Danny Speas and David Fletcher officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures taken due to COVID.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.