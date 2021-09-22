Faye Gabbard

Faye Gabbard, age 85, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Owsley County Nursing Home in Booneville, KY.-She was born July 23, 1936, at Longs Creek in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Willard and Myrtle Short McIntosh.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Bob Gabbard.-She is survived by her daughter: Stephannie (Edwin) Henson of Campton, KY.-One granddaughter: Leanndra (Jake) Thomason of Welcome, NC.-One great-granddaughter: Lakynn Thomason.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Noon at the First United Methodist Church of Jackson, College Avenue, Jackson, KY with Danny Speas and David Fletcher officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00-9:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures taken due to COVID.

