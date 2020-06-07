Faye Hensley, 82, Guage passed away Thursday, June 4, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was the daughter of the late Farris and Eliza Trusty Hensley. She is survived by 2 sons, Douglas Wayne Holbrook of Illinois, Wayne Holbrook of Guage; one daughter, Leala Mullins of Guage; one brother, John Hensley; two sisters, Janet Hensley, Cleda Kay Hensley; grandson, Brandon Lee Mullins; granddaughter, Adrien Taylor Holbrook. Funeral Sunday, June 7, 1PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Harry Hale officiating. Burial in the Bradley Cemetery at Decoy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
