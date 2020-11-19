FBI opens second investigation into a republican Texas Attorney General against whom there are pending federal charges already indicted
The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The Associated Press has reported the Texas republican has allegedly and illegally used the power of his office to benefit a political donor.
Two unnamed sources told the AP that the bureau was examining claims made by the whistleblowers that Paxton broke the law. The violation involves his intervening, several times, into legal matters involving Nate Paul, a real estate investor and friend who donated $25,000 to Paxton’s campaign in 2018.
On Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, eight aides in total told authorities they believed Paxton had committed crimes as part of his relationship with Paul, citing bribery and abuse of office. Since then, four aides have been fired, three have resigned, and one has been placed on leave — sparking a whistleblower lawsuit.
Paxton, a Republican in his second term, has denied wrongdoing and said he will not resign his post. In spite of his pronouncement that he is innocent, some in his own party call on him to resign. Texas’s top leaders term the allegations as being, “concerning.”
Earlier yesterday, before the FBI investigation was made public, Paxton said in a statement that he knows “a little something about being falsely accused.” Paxton dismissed the allegations made by the whistleblowers as “overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent[ing] the facts.”
Paxton has been under indictment for more than five years on securities fraud charges but has yet to stand trial. He has dismissed those charges [as well] as being politically motivated. He has entered a not guilty plea in the case involving that pending indictment.
Neither a campaign spokesperson for Paxton, nor a defense attorney who is working on his long-running securities fraud case, returned a request for comment about the FBI probe made by the Associated Press yesterday. A spokesperson for the FBI declined to comment to the AP’s request for information.
