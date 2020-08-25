HAZARD, KY; August 25, 2020
Joint investigation also includes agents from the DEA, Kentucky State Police, and from the Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General
In a story first appearing on WYMT, federal agents raided the Hazard location of the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic on Roy Campbell Drive in Hazard, Kentucky. Agents from multiple investigative branches and services coordinated with the Kentucky State Police to enter the premises the morning of August 25, 2020.
It is unknown the target or targets of the investigation but people were seen leaving the building, getting in their cars, and permitted to vacate the premises. The FBI field office in Louisville was solicited for comment. A spokesperson for the field office confirmed the FBI was conducting judicially authorized activity at 311 Roy Campbell Drive in Hazard, Kentucky. There was nothing else the bureau elected to disclose.
Exactly for what the clinic is being investigated would be speculative at this point. The Times-Voice can relate that, in the rampant overuse of narcotics resulting in major health problems and deaths from overdose by individuals becoming addicted to medication initially prescribed by physicians and other healthcare providers, pain clinics like the one in Hazard have come under considerable scrutiny in states all over the country. Many of these states have enacted strict laws concerning the operation of pain clinics.
The purpose of the laws is to provide appropriate levels of scrutiny in an effort to reduce the number of disreputable pain clinics and to facilitate qualified, licensed physicians establishing reputable pain clinics for patients who legitimately need pain management treatment. This is a developing story and we will provide additional information as it becomes known to us.
