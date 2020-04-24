In a story which broke first in the New York Times by journalist Chris Stanford, the coronavirus pandemic has required an urgent response from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) regarding antibody tests. The agency is contemplating allowing some 90-companies, many based in China, to sell antibody tests to American first responders.
These tests are intended to indicate whether people may have been before infected, especially the asymptomatic, and have built-up immunities to the coronavirus. The thought is we can harvest these antibodies and inject them into the blood stream of suffers to enable recovery until such time as a vaccine can be developed.
If it turns out some of these antibodies are really effective, it could lead to the reopening of much of the country. If these antibodies are found either wanting or, even worse, grandly misrepresented, the results could end up being both lethal and disastrous.
The subject tests haven’t been vetted thoroughly by our government, as the present state of emergency, and pressure resultant from a now failing economy, has persuaded our government to loosen its vetting requirements before making a drug available. The FDA warns some of the businesses putting these products on the market may be making false claims about their products.
Health officials, both domestically and abroad, have found some of these tests to be “deeply flawed.” Officials report a fear our relying too much on these unvetted products may result in a repeat of earlier Covid-19 diagnostic tests which failed to properly monitor which Americans, and exactly how many, had been infected.
