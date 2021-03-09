FEMA and SBA Assessing County

Our being Declared a Natural Disaster would trigger a plethora of potential relief
“It is now in the federal government’s hands.” Jeff Noble, Breathitt County Judge Executive
The Jackson Times-Voice has gotten a phone call from a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA). The representative informed the newspaper the two agencies, working in concert, are looking over the post-flood conditions of Breathitt County.
According to information related to the paper by the public relations office of FEMA, the two agencies are determining whether the county would qualify to be declared a “Natural Disaster.” Should such a declaration be made, the implications for the county and its most impacted citizens would be significant.
According to online research conducted by the paper there are certain criteria to be declared a Natural Disaster. There is also a proper way to initiate the investigation.
First, a declaration of Breathitt’s being a “Natural Disaster” would trigger FEMA’s funding grants for both homeowners and even renters. Additionally, the SBA would be in a position to fund and award “Disaster Loans” to those who apply and qualify.
Both of the measures would seek to return the county to its pre- Disaster condition. We were able to talk to County Judge Exectuive Jeff Noble about the situation. He told the Times-Voice, “It is crucial, in fact it is a matter of life and death, for people who have lost it all for these agencies to come in here and declare this area a State of Emergency.”
Noble went on to tell us, “We have done everything here locally to facilitate this process, and so has the commonwealth. It is now in the federal government’s hands.” Noble concluded, “We remain steadfast that we will do anything in our power to help our friends, family, and neighbors survive the Flood of 2021 and its aftermath by instantly providing any information requested of us.”
The Stafford Act requires “All requests for a declaration by the President that a major disaster exists must be made by the Governor…” The Act also provides, “[the] request is made through the regional FEMA/EPR office. State and federal officials conduct a preliminary damage assessment (PDA) to estimate the extent of the disaster and its impact on individuals and public facilities.”
For the matter to be declared a Natural Disaster, “…the disaster [must be] of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and the local governments and that Federal assistance is necessary…” We would suggest this will not be difficult criteria to meet judging from all we have both seen and experienced in and around this county.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.