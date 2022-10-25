The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended deadline ends this Friday, October 28, 2022.
The original deadline was about to expire, but at the request of the commonwealth, FEMA had extended the deadline to October 28, 2022, for Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters.
This declaration covers survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties.
For assistance call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362.
