Loren Campbell of Hazard says her elderly parents, Donald, 77, and Effie, 75, Begley were recently approved only $185 from FEMA, even though their bridge was completely washed away.
Campbell says that her parents are having to walk a quarter of a mile one way to reach a crossing point to the road, a task made more demanding by her parents’ poor health, where a family member has laid some wooden planks for them to walk across. Once across the creek, someone must meet the Begleys to transport them places or drop off supplies.
She says it would take around $2000 to replace the bridge at her parents’ property, but after an inspection by FEMA agents, the Begleys were awarded only a fraction of that.
Campbell says FEMA offered no explanation in the denial letter as to why the amount of assistance was so low, but that her parents do plan to appeal the decision this week.
When prompted to explain what her parents’ plans are if FEMA upholds the low amount, Campbell explains, “They really have no other choice, but to stay there. I just know that they cannot replace that bridge for $185 and to make matters worse they cannot afford to pay out of pocket to replace the bridge either. The only solution I can think of is for me to take out a personal loan to cover the expense.”
A story like Campbell’s, sadly, has become the norm when Breathitt Countians recount their experience dealing with FEMA.
Governor Andy Beshear has criticized the application process and the lack of financial assistance provided by FEMA thus far to flood survivors.
Jeremy Edwards, FEMA Press Secretary, says the agency will stay in the affected areas for as long as it takes to help with recovery and if you are denied assistance to appeal, because it could just be a simple mistake or a missing document. Edwards added that the system is not perfect, and he can understand the level of frustration experienced by flood victims.
