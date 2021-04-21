FEMA Issues Public Notice for 45 Kentucky Counties
ATLANTA – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is advising the public of its intent to reimburse eligible applicants for eligible costs to repair or replace public facilities damaged by severe winter storms, landslides, and mudslides that occurred during the incident period Feb. 8–19, 2021, under the disaster declaration
FEMA DR-4592-KY.
Detailed information is located in the public notice now posted on the FEMA webpage at: https://www.fema.gov/disaster-federal-register-notice/dr-4592-ky-public-notice-001 and on the Kentucky Emergency Management website at: https://kyem.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx
These counties have been designated as adversely affected by the disaster and eligible for federal Public Assistance: Bath, Boyd, Boyle, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Nelson, Nicholas, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe. All areas within the Commonwealth of Kentucky are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
This notice describes proposed activities that may adversely affect historic properties and activities and critical actions that may affect floodplains or wetlands or that may result in continuing vulnerability to flood damage. FEMA has determined that for certain types of facilities, there are normally no alternatives to restoration in the floodplain or wetland. These are facilities that meet all of the following criteria: 1) FEMA’s estimate of the cost of repairs is less than 50% of the cost to replace the entire facility and is less than $100,000; 2) the facility is not located in a floodway; 3) the facility has not sustained major structural damage in a previous Presidentially declared flooding disaster or emergency; and 4) the facility is not critical.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
As noted, this may be the only public notice regarding the above-described actions under the PA and HMGP programs. Interested persons may obtain information about these actions or a specific project by writing to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, DR-4592 KY, 3005 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341, or by emailing to FEMA-R4EHP@fema.dhs.gov. Comments should be sent in writing to John Brogan, Federal Coordinating Officer, at the above address within 15 days of the date of this notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.