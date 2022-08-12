- FEMA wants to help applicants who have received letters saying they are ineligible for assistance by advising them to visit the nearest Disaster Recovery Center and work with FEMA personnel on how to get their application back on track. More documentation may be all that is needed to succeed. Applicants can also go online to www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 for help.
- Eastern Kentucky residents are encouraged to contact FEMA and arrange to have their FEMA checks deposited directly into their bank accounts electronically. Flood damage is seriously slowing mail service, including the delivery of paper checks. Electronic deposits would mean faster and safer access to needed funds
- Disaster Recovery Centers Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth to assist survivors in applying for federal assistance and in accessing information on other flood resources.
- Disaster Recovery Center locations:
- Breathitt County: Breathitt Library, 1024 College Ave, Jackson, KY
- Clay County: Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida, KY
- Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765 Leburn, KY
- Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesburg, KY
- Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Dr., Hazard, KY
- Pike County: Dorton Community Center, 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins KY
U.S. Small Business Administration:
- Long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources.
- Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
- After you apply for disaster assistance from FEMA, you may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an application as soon as possible. If your application is approved, you are not obligated to accept an SBA loan.
- Failure to return the SBA application will disqualify you from other possible FEMA assistance, such as disaster-related car repairs, clothing, household items and other expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.