LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
^Class 2A=
†Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
†1. Lex. Christian (12) 7-1 138 1
†2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 118 2
†3. Beechwood - 6-2 111 3
†4. Somerset - 5-2 93 4
†5. West Carter - 7-1 81 5
†6. Danville - 4-2 64 6
†7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 60 7
†8. Murray - 5-3 39 8
†9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 35 9
†10. Middlesboro - 6-1 22 10
¶ Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 5. Caldwell Co. 2. Owensboro Catholic 2.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.
