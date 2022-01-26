CANDIDATE UPDATE
County Judge
County Clerk
Sheriff
County Attorney
Calvin Saum
Becky Watts Curtis
John Hollon
Brendon Miller
Estill McIntosh
Crystal Deaton
Robert Moby Smith
Christina Edmonds Noble
Paula J. Clemons-Combs
Ray Clemons
Jeff Noble
Ellis Tincher
Harvey Jason Richardson
Everett Kelly
MAGISTRATE
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
Donnie Bush
Elaine Turner
Ray Moore
Clarence Bailey
Brenda Terry
Benjamin Crase
Drewey Lovins
John Marshall
John Tincher
John Couch
Bobby Spicer
Victor Turner
Michael Ray Robinson
Roy Oakley Herald
Ivan Caudill
Jamison Chase Fugate
Bobby Lee Gross
Randall Barnett
Dennis Spicer
Robert Buck Smith
Tina Hounshell-Jones
Billy Ryan Chaney
Doug Fugate
Dwight Johnson
Jim Combs
Leonard Noble
Jailer
Coroner
PVA
Mayor
City Council
Joel Gross
Dallas Morris
Ervine Allen
Laura Thomas
Harry Whitaker
Granville McIntosh
Hargis Epperson
Matthew Hudson
Sheila Deaton Roberts
Mildred Lee Roberts
Rose Wolfe
CONSTABLE
District 1
District 2
District 3
District 4
Mackie Richerson
Gran Wayne McIntosh
Christopher Combs
Doyle Turner
Ronnie Begley
Jason Ray McIntosh
Michael Prater
Ken Thompson
Brian Hall
