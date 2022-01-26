CANDIDATE UPDATE

County Judge

County Clerk

Sheriff

County Attorney

Calvin Saum

Becky Watts Curtis

John Hollon

Brendon Miller

Estill McIntosh

Crystal Deaton

Robert Moby Smith

Christina Edmonds Noble

Paula J. Clemons-Combs

 

Ray Clemons

 

Jeff Noble

 

 

 

Ellis Tincher

 

 

 

Harvey Jason Richardson

 

 

 

Everett Kelly

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAGISTRATE

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

Donnie Bush

Elaine Turner

Ray Moore

Clarence Bailey

Brenda Terry

Benjamin Crase

Drewey Lovins

John Marshall

John Tincher

John Couch

Bobby Spicer

Victor Turner

Michael Ray Robinson

Roy Oakley Herald

Ivan Caudill

Jamison Chase Fugate

 

Bobby Lee Gross

Randall Barnett

Dennis Spicer

 

Robert Buck Smith

 

Tina Hounshell-Jones

 

Billy Ryan Chaney

 

Doug Fugate

 

Dwight Johnson

 

 

 

Jim Combs

Leonard Noble

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jailer

Coroner

PVA

Mayor

City Council

Joel Gross

Dallas Morris

Ervine Allen

Laura Thomas

Harry Whitaker

Granville McIntosh

Hargis Epperson

Matthew Hudson

Sheila Deaton Roberts

Mildred Lee Roberts

 

 

 

Rose Wolfe

 

 

 

 

CONSTABLE

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 4

Mackie Richerson

Gran Wayne McIntosh

Christopher Combs

Doyle Turner

 

Ronnie Begley

Jason Ray McIntosh

Michael Prater

 

 

Ken Thompson

Brian Hall

