A fire on the campus of Mt. Carmel school on Tuesday (October 4th) consumed the historic “McConnell Cottage”.
The cottage served as the home of the Lorenz family, a family of eight, that lost everything in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
According to Dr. Richard Englehardt, no one was injured, but the fire does present a need to find new staff housing for the Lorenz family.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account, and if anyone would like to donate or for more information on how to help the Lorenz family, please contact Mount Carmel school at 606-666-5008.
