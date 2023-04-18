A fire that began Monday night consumed roughly five acres of park land that also serves as a nature preserve before fire crews were able to contain the flames. The fire burned near the top of the mountain close to the sky lift platform. Firemen were able to use the sky lift to gain access to the fire in order to begin extinguishing it.
Trails around the park will be closed for at least three days while fire agencies, the US Forest Service, and the Kentucky Division of Forestry conduct what they are calling “clean up operations”. All access to the Natural Bridge is closed.
The public is asked to stay out of the area at this time.
The Red River Gorge was not impacted and is operating as normal.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.