Breaking News!
October 6, 2020; Jackson, Kentucky
Extent of the damage presently undetermined…
There is a fire and it is in the heart of Jackson’s downtown community. In the early afternoon of October 6, 2020, emergency personnel responded to a call to attempt to extinguish a house fire in one of the tenements downtown immediately behind the Breathitt County Judicial Center which houses the local trial courts.
The Times-Voice also responded to the call and arrived on the scene snapping the picture attached to this feature. The fire was voluminously smoldering by the time the newspaper arrived, with no visible flames witnessed from outside the building. However, personnel from the fire department were on the scene busily fighting the fire inside the structure with police securing the area around the location. Officers were re-routing downtown traffic away from the incident.
Interviewing witnesses at the scene, it is believed the house was being occupied by Mr. Ronnie McIntosh. Witnesses told the newspaper Mr. McIntosh had been renting the premises and using it as his primary residence.
No one was able to answer the newspaper’s questions regarding the source of the fire nor the extent of the damage it is believed to have caused and was continuing to cause. However, regardless of severity, the Times-Voice can tell you emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the fire, responding with all phases.
There were two or more fire-trucks, various other fire department vehicles, though not the traditional fire trucks, six or so police cruisers, and several ambulances. All vehicles arrived on scene running what is called, “blue light run.” The term, “blue light run,” is a term of art generally describing emergency vehicles utilizing both sirens and lights while in use.
This is a developing story and we may well have more details for you in tomorrow’s run of the Times-Voice. The Times-Voice is set to hit newsstands tomorrow evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.