The Jackson Fire Department assisted by the Vancleve Fire Department and Watts-Caney EMS responded to a fire at 449 Lakeside Drive in Jackson at around 3:10 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton stated that he believed the home had been burning some time before it was reported. Chief Deaton would add that the home owner was not present at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire undetermined at this time.
There were no injuries.
Photo: A home engulfed in flames in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, on Lakeside Drive.
