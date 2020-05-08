Fire-fighters and first-responders quickly on the scene at Breathitt County High School
In what amounts to the way more than ordinary, Jackson, Kentucky Sunday, fire-fighters, city-police, EMTs and other emergency personnel were called into duty May 3, 2020 at approximately 11:15 a.m.. The call concerned the Coliseum’s being on fire. The problem centered around what was found to be a fire on the roof of the Coliseum. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and the damage was described as “moderate.”
Construction crews had been performing repair work on the roof of the Coliseum. The fire appears to have started on the roof and spread into the inside walls of the facility and the inside roof area at portions of the facility known as the stage/chimney.
There were many people in and around the scene where personnel were responding. Among the onlookers, no one seemed to know, with any certainty, the cause of the blaze, though there were by-standers willing to guess. This reporter couldn’t safely get in to where the emergency personnel were working. Therefore, the Times-Voice was unable to determine what information, if any, personnel were willing to disclose.
We were able to reach a member of school administration who informed the Times-Voice that the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined. One by-stander claimed the fire was caused while workers, welding up on the roof, were using their blow-torches. While this is a theory, authorities maintain the cause of the fire is under investigation and that Fire Investigators will be inspecting the facility to look into the incident further.
School Superintendent Phillip Watts published a statement the evening of the 3rd. “Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters, it looks like the building has been saved. If it wasn’t for them, the heat, smoke, and water damage would have severely impacted the entire building.”
Watts went on to say, “We still need to use fans to blow the smoke out of the building and mop up the water on the floors. That is relatively minimal work and effort given the potential for the fire to have resulted in a total loss of this facility. Thankfully, no one was injured.”
Both the Times-Voice and the Breathitt Board of Education would thank the people who responded to the scene and worked so diligently to minimize the potential damage to this community icon. Their combined efforts kept a scary afternoon from turning into a communal nightmare of epic proportions.