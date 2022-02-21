At 9:17 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, the Jackson Fire Department responded to a report of burning boxes near the intersection of Highway 15 South and Beech Point Estates at the Breathitt County flood temporary dumpsite.
The first firefighter arrived on the scene and found an unattended fire had spread to the nearby wood line. The fire spread rapidly up the hillside, driven by high winds. The Fire Department notified the Kentucky Department of Forestry, and fire crews extinguished the flames that could be reached with fire apparatus. The scene was turned over to the Department of Forestry.
The Fire Department received a second call at 12:21 p.m. reporting that the wildland forest fire had migrated down the hill and had ignited several piles of tires stored at the dumpsite. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames by removing tires from the area and spraying water.
Several hundred tires were burned in the fire, and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection was notified and responded. Fire personnel remained on the scene and collaborated with representatives from the Breathitt County Fiscal Court to extinguish the flames.
The fire was not a controlled burn and is currently under investigation.
Fires were also reported in the Canoe community and the Frozen/Morgue area of Breathitt County.
