Tony Calhoun, 52, of Jackson, was found dead in front of a family member’s home. The cause of death has not been officially released by the state’s medical examiner’s office. However, his fiancé, Edith Lisk, stated his death was a result of suicide.
Calhoun was overwhelmed after losing everything he owned in the flood according to Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson and that his death is being investigated as a suicide. As stated by Lisk, he lost his home and collectibles such as comics and sports cards that were very special to him as he had collected them since childhood. She would add that Calhoun was not only trying to clean up his home but that of his parents too.
Lisk along with Calhoun’s parents, Betty, and Lowell Thomas Calhoun hope that his death will inspire those struggling with their mental health to seek help as well as bring awareness that mental health professionals are needed.
Calhoun was known throughout the area as a local actor, writer, and producer.
The region now has 39 confirmed deaths caused by the devasting July flood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.