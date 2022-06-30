The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to address numerous agenda items, with one of the highlights being the fiscal court allocating $730,000 in ARPA (Appalachian Rescue Plan Act) funding.
The court voted to approve the allocation of ARPA funds in the amount of $300,000 per year over the next four years to the Breathitt County Senior Citizens Center that includes a proposal for a new Center. The Cedar Road water line project was allocated $280,000 and the Breathitt County Museum is to receive $150,000. Museum Director Janie Griffith was in attendance, and she thanked the three magistrates (Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher) for voting to approve the funding and vowed that the museum would be an attraction that all of Breathitt County would be proud of and to expect the building (old Breathitt County Jail) to be completed within the next year. After the meeting, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble explained that he had signed a waiver that the county would spend the first $1.25 million in ARPA funds on water lines and broadband internet service because that is what ARPA funds are restricted to, however the magistrates voted to allocate funding for other projects.
Breathitt County PVA Ervine Allen conveyed to the fiscal court his desire to implement innovative technology that would “benefit every activity in the county.” Allen noted that the technology would cost an estimated $78,000 but could be used between county offices and the fiscal court voted to approve to investigate available funding and grants to acquire the mapping technology.
David Baker, KRADD, gave a brief project update, and let the court know that additional land needed to be purchased by November 2022 or risk losing funding for future phases of the South Fork/Elk View project. Baker also requested the court sign a resolution to complete the securing of funds to renovate the Breathitt County Courthouse to make it ADA (handicap) accessible.
Karen Griffith representing the Breathitt County Honey Festival requested $7500, and permission to use courthouse grounds and the surplus parking lot for festival needs. The fiscal court approved the three requests.
The second reading of the Breathitt County Fiscal Court Annual Budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 was approved with several new budget cuts. The court also approved to pay the annual quarterly dues/support to the PVA and Senior Citizens. Judge Noble voiced that the county cannot operate especially with it being an election year on 35 percent of this budget for the next six months.
The fiscal court revealed that the Watts-Caney Ambulance Service had ceased operations and was in debt to the county for $35,500, but the court approved to continue to pay insurance costs on the ambulances and equipment until sold with the contingent that upon the sale, Watts-Caney would pay back the court. The court then voted to make Breathitt-Wolfe EMS to be the primary 911 ambulance service.
Magistrate Donnie Bush made the motion to remove the one percent occupational tax sparking a heated debate with audience and fiscal court members. Judge Noble prompted Bush to explain his research and how much tax dollars this move would save the citizens of the county. Bush could not answer the question directly but did relay his thoughts on how the people were “taxed to death” and that the budget balanced without the occupational tax. The motion was approved with a three to two vote. Judge Noble stated that this would cost the county around $1 million in revenue.
The fiscal court went into executive session to discuss the much-maligned budget transfer (12-001) that would allow the county payroll to be met, but before that happened, county employees voiced their concerns about not being paid. Magistrate Bush responded that Judge Noble could have already paid employees that had money in their line item, but chose to hold the entire county hostage, because the magistrates (fiscal court) refused to pay certain employees that had exceeded their line item (some with questionable overtime hours).
After the executive session, the court voted to allow the budget transfer, so all county employees will now be paid and to pay legal vendor claims except those pertaining to contractor work.
Through court records, the Times Voice discovered that the Breathitt County Fiscal Court is named in a class action lawsuit filed to represent around 20 county employees due to the withholding of wages prior to this meeting.
The lawsuit was filed against each member of the fiscal court and the fiscal court as an entity. Those close to the case stated that the employees had been deprived of their rights and that the fiscal court was not in compliance with federal and state laws regarding the withholding of the employees’ wages.
A class action lawsuit allows a large group of people to be represented by a member or members of that group to allow the trying of one case instead of several similar cases, but ultimately the Judge makes that final decision. Law experts say it is one of the most effective ways to hold negligent parties accountable.
Charlotte Bailey, Bridgette Fugate, Estill Butler, and Sonny Alsept filed the class action lawsuit.
