Jackson, Kentucky: September 2, 2020
Sign Right Here!
“Whoever says I wouldn’t sign the checks is a liar!” Charlotte Bailey
On August 27, 2020 the Fiscal Court, in the absence of Judge Noble, who is still convalescing, called an emergency meeting to order. According to what was entered of record into the video of the meeting, the Judge Pro Temp, Charlotte Baily, had allegedly refused to sign checks the net result of which threatened to cost the Fiscal Court “…millions of dollars of federal grant money.”
First off, someone had to conduct the emergency meeting in the absence of Judge Noble. It was moved that Donnie Bush preside over the meeting and that motion passed.
Then the meeting moved immediately into the issue of the alleged refusal to sign checks to various vendors and checks for two cruisers approved for the Sheriff’s department. Though it wasn’t made entirely plain, the purchase of the cruisers and having them properly outfitted, seemed prerequisite to the county’s being funded with federal grant money which was described, numerous times, as being in the millions of dollars.
Judge Pro Temp Bailey flatly denied refusing to sign any of the checks presented to her. In fact, she decried whoever said she refused to sign the presented checks was a liar. Doesn’t get stronger than that.
Judge Bailey said she went over on the 11th of August to be bonded. The issue about her bond lapsing appeared, according to the information at the meeting, to involve someone’s failure to pay the appointed premium to the company underwriting the bond.
Judge Bailey believed it was the responsibility of Fiscal Court. Fiscal Court seemed to disagree, but conceded they would have authorized its being paid had this meeting not been the first they had heard of it.
Fiscal Court’s account is deposited with Citizens Bank. Citizens Bank sent a letter to the Court saying Charlotte Bailey isn’t an authorized signature on the account and they wouldn’t honor any negotiable instrument not properly and lawfully endorsed.
In another of the meeting’s highlights, one of the Magistrates put directly to the Judge Pro Temp whether she either had or hadn’t flatly refused to sign checks. Bailey said, “I am here to sign the checks, but I am not on the account and don’t have a bond.”
It was brought up in the meeting the matter had to be resolved by the 31st, which has lapsed. Regardless, things appear to be progressing every which way but seamlessly, which for our Fiscal Court seems just about right.
