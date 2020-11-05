Fiscal Court Battle Hits Fever Pitch!

Judge Noble goes after Crystal Deaton’s job
‘How would you like to be held in contempt of court, Judge?’ Magistrate Donnie Bush
'These incidences of misconduct are not in line with what we should expect from county employees…’ Judge Jeff Noble
'It’s my opinion this latest...attempted termination is...another example…[of Judge Noble’s]...diminished mental capacity' Crystal Deaton
Continuing down the bottomless rabbit-hole that appears to be our Fiscal Court reality, the meeting of November 2, 2020 maybe showed we “…ain’t seen nothing yet, (our apologies to Bachman, Turner, Overdrive).” The issue appeared to involve a personnel matter involving Crystal Deaton and even resulted in Magistrate Bush’s threatening Judge Noble with contempt sanctions.
Crystal Deaton, who is the 911 Coordinator and who serves at the pleasure of the Fiscal Court, has worked in her present capacity or one like it for nearly two-decades. It appears she has undertaken action, in the county judge’s opinion, which drew the ire of Judge Noble in a very public expression of his disapproval.
Noble went after Ms. Deaton’s job in the meeting broadcast online Monday. The matter of Ms. Deaton’s continued employment with the county came up for vote and three magistrates, Donnie Bush, Roy Moore, and Ellis Tincher had her back, as is often said. Magistrate Herald and the proponent on the measure, Judge Noble, voted to terminate her.
The issue surrounded a number of “write-ups” the content of which were not disclosed to the newspaper. A motion was made to terminate her and the matter came on for a vote.
Judge Noble told the newspaper the following about the incident, “I stand by my motion to have Ms. Deaton terminated. Her rank and consistent insubordination directed toward certain court officials and incidences of her using profanity towards a supervisor merited her being discharged.”
“These incidences of misconduct are not in line with what we should expect from county employees and violates the very institutions of the county’s policies and procedures,” Judge Noble told the Times-Voice. When we asked him for the contents of the specific “write-ups,” he
replied, “I do not feel it appropriate to respond to that at the present time.”
The newspaper solicited comment from the Magistrates who voted to retain Crystal Deaton. Of the three, Magistrate Bush responded.
Magistrate Bush wrote, in answer to our request for comment, "The County Judge Executive also placed an item on the November 2 2020 special meeting agenda to adopt a policy to prevent county employees from posting thoughts and comments on social media. In spite of this, [Judge Noble] appears to have no hesitation expressing himself in a local newspaper or accusing members of the Fiscal Court of condoning illegal drugs when publicly interviewed on local radio.”
As for Ms. Deaton, whose ouster was sought by the Judge’s motion, she too had some commentary on the matter. She sent the Times-Voice the following statement which was edited slightly for clarity...
"Though Judge Noble may take criminal indictments and jail sentences lightly, I absolutely refuse to risk my reputation and freedom for any one person or any one job. Since being employed by the Fiscal Court, I have performed my job duties to the best of my ability and have always ensured that any action I take is in full compliance with applicable state and federal law."
If the penalty of my actions is a written reprimand, then so be it. It’s my opinion that this latest write-up and attempted termination is just another example in a long line of actions which he has set forth before he ever took office to deter me from my job for his own being.”
"The question to be answered is, 'If he had not planned to offer my job before taking office, why did he have his daughter shadow me several days with my finance job duties along with exposing several employees' personal information with neither bond nor employment offered on her behalf?' It’s my opinion Jeff Noble wanted my job before being sworn into the office."
Ms. Deaton summed it up to us with, "It’s my opinion this latest write-up and attempted termination is just another example in a long line of actions which points to the Judge Executive’s diminished mental capacity. It likewise accentuates an inability on his part to lawfully execute the duties of his elected office."
This is a developing and continuing story. There may be more reported on this matter in future editions of the Times-Voice.