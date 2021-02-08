about Breathitt’s small, local businesses
By Fletcher Long, Editor
Congress previously passed into law the COVID-19 economic relief bill. It is formally called the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Security Act.” Many readers may know it as “CARES.”
Pursuant to this funding is a portion which creates opportunities for both state and local governments to distribute relief to citizens and/or small businesses with demonstrated economic need. Breathitt’s Fiscal Court has determined the county’s small businesses have such a need and that they want to respond in kind.
The bottom line is your Fiscal Court knows you’re suffering. They care.
Fiscal Court has announced its intention to allocate CARES money to fund a local grant instituted for the benefit of the county’s small businesses. Under the proposed formula, businesses who successfully make application by February 15, 2021 at 4:30 pm, EST, will be eligible for relief.
This funding is not a loan. It is economic aid to the suffering. It would not require repayment.
In total, some $100,000.00 will be distributed. Businesses will be funded in increments from a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $5,000.00.
We caught up with Judge Jeff Noble, County Judge Executive, and he told the Times-Voice, “I know every small business has been negatively effected by this pandemic and these hard times. Your Fiscal Court wants to do everything we can to help.”
Judge Noble had a final admonition to those interested applying for the funding. “Time is running out. Stop by my office in the county courthouse and pick up, fill out, and return your application before it’s too late.”
This money has been made available by the County’s putting aside some of its aid received under the CARES Act. It represents the Fiscal Court willingness to invest in its citizenry and, particularly, the county’s small, local businesses.
