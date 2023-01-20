The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session for the third time in ten days on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Highlights from the session are:
- Approved a 2023 budget of $220,000 for the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office. The County Clerk’s Office had previously requested a budget of $280,000, but after coming out of executive session, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble stated that the removal of the occupational tax “has killed us”, and after much discussion that was the amount that the fiscal court could approve.
- Approved the 2023 budget for the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office at nearly $290,000.
- Approved the purchase of a Chevrolet Suburban for the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office. The fiscal court did receive a USDA grant that will cover the majority of the cost.
- Approved to award the lowest bid for the construction of emergency swinging bridges to Combs Construction in the amount of $35,890.
- Approved the donation of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was used by the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department to the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department.
- Approved the refund of the occupational tax withheld from county employees’ paychecks from July 2022 through December 2022.
- Approved the first reading of the Breathitt County Occupational Tax Ordinance #20230102.
- The fiscal court conveyed that the county attorney had not had an opportunity to review the new Breathitt County Administrative Code, therefore no action would take place.
- Judge Noble revealed that the fiscal court had not had the opportunity to meet and discuss the county’s ARPA funds, therefore no action would be taken at this meeting. The judge stated that he hoped the court could discuss this at the next meeting and KRADD Representative Jennifer McIntosh was in attendance to deliver a packet containing guidelines for ARPA funding.
- Kentucky State Representative Chris Fugate attended the meeting to introduce himself to the court and observe the session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.