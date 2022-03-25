The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, via zoom that was marred with technical difficulties and bickering.
The fiscal court voted to approve the following items:
- The Appropriation/Revenue Condition Report
- The February 2022 Financial Statement
- The February 2022 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report
- The Fund Activity Report
- Budget Transfer #09-001
- Interfund Transfers Batch #9-001
- Payment of Vendor Claims (this was approved via a revote just before adjournment; the first vote failed to pass)
- The Second Reading and Adoption of Budget Amendment #2022-BA-001
- The Breathitt County Jailer’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget (Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble commended Breathitt County Jailer Joel Gross for his work and dedication.)
- The Payment of $800 for Election Board Meetings
- The Approval of Todd Lindon to Meet with the County Attorney
- The Payment of Additional Vendor Claims.
The first attempt to pass the paying of vendor claims failed and during the discussion Magistrate Donnie Bush again made accusations that Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble was trying to break the county in his attempt to get re-elected on the taxpayers’ back. Bush would add that the roads had been neglected for three and a half years and that two months before the election the judge was trying to get re-elected by breaking the county.
Judge Noble would respond that he or no one could control the weather, and that the roads had to be fixed. Noble would also say that he fielded numerous calls every day about roads in need of repairs. The judge felt like any complaints regarding road repairs was unwarranted and that Bush’s comments were foolishness.
An item that failed to pass was the approval of the minutes from the special meetings held on February 28, 2022; March 8, 2022; and March 15, 2022. Magistrate Bush requested additions be made to the minutes. Judge Noble reminded the magistrates that Breathitt County Clerk Becky Watts emailed a copy to the magistrates and to either meet with her and/or direct any questions to her before meetings. Watts reiterated the judge’s response. This item was tabled until the next fiscal court meeting.
Breathitt County Road Secretary Bridgette Banks attempted a presentation in response to an article in another paper to clarify the amount of spending and road work that Quicksand Creek had received during Judge Noble’s term. In the course of Banks’ presentation, she was interrupted throughout by Magistrate Ellis Tincher, while laughing he would remark that they (the fiscal court) did not need to listen to this (the presentation) and would add that if so much work was done then why did the mail stop delivery service. Banks never waivered as she continued to present evidence through her research of invoices, documentation, and grants.
After other attempted interruptions, Judge Noble aimed to chastise the fiscal court on its behavior but lost connection before doing so, prompting Tincher to respond by stating that it was Judge Noble that should be ashamed and he ought to have stayed to the house, since that is where he belonged.
A revote was taken to approve the payment of vendor claims and was approved unanimously, then the meeting was adjourned.
