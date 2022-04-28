The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in a brief special session on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, via Zoom.
The fiscal court approved to pay Legal Vendor Claims totaling $15,275 with the added amendment to do a budget transfer of $12,000.
The bids for the Bowling Road Bridge Projects were opened and the first motion to award the bid to King-Crete Drilling (the lone bidder) failed to carry, but after a discussion on the details of the bidding process for this project, a revote was taken and the motion carried to award the bid to King-Crete Drilling.
In closing, Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble was asked about his decision to continue to have meetings via Zoom. Judge Noble explained that he recently underwent a surgery and was still dealing with health issues and complications.
