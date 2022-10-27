The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on the morning of Tuesday, October 25th.
In attendance, was the Breathitt County school system represented by Superintendent Phillip Watts, Board Members Ruschelle Hamilton and Albert Little, and Facilities/Technology Director Will Noble.
Superintendent Watts addressed the fiscal court about the potential purchase of county-owned property to be the location for a new vocational/technical school. The original plans for a new vocational school had it designed to be three stories with the first story being for parking which school officials thought cleared the school of the flood plain; the second story for auto body/shop and carpentry; and the third floor for all other vo-tech classes. The new school was to be built on the site of the old auto body shop building after it was torn completely down and removed. But the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) recommended the Breathitt Board of Education (BOE) look for another site after the old vo-tech school was flooded twice in the past two years. The BOE is fearful that rebuilding in the same location may result in not being eligible for future funding and assistance. The BOE will discuss making the purchase and starting the process at its next board meeting after the approval by the fiscal court to sale the property to the school system.
Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble says the BOE is looking at a nine-acre lot at Lakeside Estates to construct the new vo-tech school on, and the property has been appraised at $560,000. Judge Noble is a strong advocate for the vocational/technical school and its programs, “There is nothing more beneficial for the kids than a new vo-tech school, to offer them the same opportunity that I had, to stay-at-home, make a living, and raise a family. I knew nothing about body repair until I attended vocational school.”
Breathitt County Solid Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum conveyed that the county will be participating in the litter-payment program funded by the state. This program will offer $100 per mile (both sides of the road) of litter that is picked up. The program is only for nonprofits such as churches and schools that are looking for a way to raise funds. For more information, call 606-666-3818. Judge Noble added that he hopes that the fiscal court will be able to pay a $500 bonus to the organization that raises the most money through the litter-payment program as an extra incentive.
Other notes from the meeting were: the fiscal court voted to approve the payment for election officers and assistants in the amount of $13,350; the payment of $200 to each general election house (a total of $400); and approved the sale of a tiny parcel of land to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in the amount of $1300 for the road widening project.
