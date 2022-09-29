The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday (September 27, 2022) morning.
Highlights from this week’s meeting includes: the county voted to participate in the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program or as it is commonly referred to as, the FEMA buy-out program. Residents can sign-up for the program at the Breathitt County Public Library but will reserve the right to back out at any time. The fiscal court voted to establish a secured line of credit with Citizens Bank and Trust Company of Jackson; to set the county’s 2022 real property rate at 18.2 cents per $100 of assessed valuation; and to set the county’s 2022 tangible personal property rate at 20.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The court voted to adopt the Solid Waste Management Plan for 2023-2027, which Breathitt County Solid Waste Coordinator Calvin Saum explained was a five-year plan approved by Frankfort that detailed the county’s plan to properly dispose, pick-up, and clean-up garbage as well as maintain landfills.
A representative of FEMA was in attendance to convey to the court that the agency was looking at Elk View as a potential site to place temporary travel trailers providing temporary housing for Breathitt Countians. He explained that it was a viable location since it had power, sewer, and water in place as well as he voiced that FEMA was still looking for other sites that could be used such as any commercial grounds, sizeable tracts of land, mobile home parks, and campgrounds.
During the meeting, it was revealed that Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble has challenged the legality of the removal of the one percent occupational tax. A final decision pertaining to the occupational tax will likely now be decided in court.
In closing, a discussion regarding the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding disclosed that Judge Noble wanted to allocate some of the funds for broadband internet services and Magistrate Roy O. Herald requested that $300,000 be allocated to the Breathitt County Water District for the purchase of a building. All approvals by the fiscal court pertaining to the spending of ARPA funds has been and will continue to be submitted to the ARPA committee, to finalize the procuring of that money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.