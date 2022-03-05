The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Monday, February 28, 2022.
The first portion of the meeting was filled with the court addressing old and new business that sparked a couple of heated exchanges that quickly deescalated. The first instance occurred when Magistrate District #1 Donnie Bush expressed his irritation towards Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble pertaining to what he feels is the judge rushing to fix roads even if it breaks the county financially. Bush would muse that perhaps the scramble to repair so many roads was a ploy by Judge Noble since it is an election year. The second instance would also involve Bush and Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis. Bush expressed some concerns about the minutes of the February 22nd meeting, prompting Watts to respond by conveying that she had emailed all magistrates copies of minutes to be approved. Watts further explained she believed the magistrates had ample time to review the minutes and work with her to discuss any issues the magistrates may have had.
Judge Noble would bring to the attention of the court the situation regarding the renovation of the Montessori Building with Breathitt/Wolfe Ambulance Service. Noble expressed his concern going forward any further funding due to the expenses already covered by the fiscal court and the amount of said expenses remaining to complete the project. The fiscal court will decide later to inform the ambulance service if the court can afford to pay anymore on the project or if the service will be responsible for any future renovations and improvements to bring the building up to code.
The meeting concluded with KRADD Representative Jennifer McIntosh and Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering informing the fiscal court of Elk View future plans and that the land and money for Phases II and III were secure for going forward with the project.
