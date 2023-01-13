For the second time in less than a week, the newly sworn in Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session of Friday, January 6, 2023.
Highlights from the special session are:
- Approval of the minutes from the previous special session on Monday, January 2, 2023.
- Approval of a budget transfer.
- Approval to add Brenda Noble as a signer on all fund accounts, removing Charlotte Bailey.
- Approval to distribute a reimbursement in the amount of $2052.56 to the Canoe Fire Department for insurance and equipment.
- Approval to roll over sick and vacation time for Jesica Mullins.
- Approval to open an account with Citizens Bank & Trust for the County Clerk’s Office storage fee funds. It is a requirement to have a separate account for these funds.
- Approval to open an account with Citizens Bank & Trust to deposit payments from an opioid class action settlement. The fiscal court needs a separate account to deposit these funds in while the state continues to work on the rules and regulations pertaining to how the funds can be spent.
- Approval of the notice of state/local offices. The notice is part of the legal process regarding the $7 million Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) loan the county received.
- The fiscal court clarified that Sherry Pitts is an employee of the Miller Law Office and not the county. Pitts is the secretary for the law office. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble stated he wanted to clarify that the county neither hired or fired Pitts as she is an employee of County Attorney Brendon Miller’s private practice and not an employee of the county.
- Approval to pay for a Chevrolet Suburban for the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office. The fiscal court did receive a USDA grant for the vehicle; however, it may not cover the entire cost.
- Approval to pay for financial software. Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson explained that even if the county did not want to purchase all the programs included with the software, it was in dire need of some of them. He furthered explained that by purchasing the software now, the county would receive two years of service without having to pay the annual fees, which would save the county nearly $32,000. The cost of the software is around $70,000 with an annual fee of $16,000.
- The fiscal court went into executive session to discuss personnel and the action of possible employment restructure. After the session, the fiscal court decided to take no action at this time.
