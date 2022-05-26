The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in-person for the first time in several months with Magistrate Ray Moore visibly absent on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, inside the Breathitt County Courthouse.
At the beginning of the meeting, County Attorney Brendon Miller informed the court that with COVID/pandemic restrictions lifted, members of the fiscal court must be present for in-person meetings if they are to participate in said meeting. He further advised the court to open discussions on whether Magistrate Moore could participate via phone in this instance, but Judge Noble stated the meeting had been advertised and moved forward with the meeting, excluding Moore.
The fiscal court failed to carry motions on approving minutes from three previous meetings; a budget transfer; the payment of vendors; and the approval of the Flood Damage Ordinance. The court did vote to pass the approval of the Appropriation/Revenue Condition Report; the April 2022 Financial Statement; the April 2022 Justice Center Corporation Fund Report; the approval of the Fund Activity Report; the approval of new P-25 radios for the Volunteer Fire Departments, the Jailer’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Canoe Volunteer Fire Department SCBA Equipment.
During the meeting, the National Parks Resolution was discussed. The resolution is tied in with the Kentucky Wildlands Designation supported by US Representative Hal Rogers. The Kentucky Wildlands Designation encourages counties to join the resolution, allowing them access to federal dollars for tourism. The fiscal court voted to approve Breathitt County joining the National Parks Resolution.
Dr. Jennifer Lindon, President of Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) was in attendance to convey information to the fiscal court pertaining to the Pine Ridge Industrial Authority. Dr. Lindon explained the Authority was made up of Breathitt, Wolfe, Powell, Lee, and Owsley counties and was being looked at to be a new off-campus instructional site. The new campus would offer such programs as CDL training, renewal energy, agriculture technology, fiberoptics, and more. She stated that construction was not expected to begin until Spring of 2024 with an estimated total project cost of $80 million. Dr. Lindon further detailed that funding was available through grants, private donations, various college resources, and would be eligible for cost recovery via reimbursement programs. After hearing the proposal, the fiscal court voted in favor of Breathitt County committing to the project.
Magistrate Donnie Bush added to the agenda to approve removing the one percent occupational tax for county workers, remarking that the working people were hurting and needed help. Judge Noble questioned the feasibility of dropping the tax and when prompted, to give a more detailed plan and explain his research, Bush got upset and walked out of the meeting.
Magistrate Ellis Tincher would walk out on the meeting soon after, becoming angry over payments to three additional vendors being added to the agenda. Tincher voiced his displeasure saying no bills should be paid without every member of the fiscal court present.
As Judge Noble was adjourning the meeting, additional theatrics ensued when disgruntled audience member, Kenneth Watts, began yelling at Judge Noble. Watts would proceed through the crowd attempting to gain access to the Judge’s office but was removed from the premises by Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan and Deputy Mike Wolfe.
Judge Noble would later state, “I am really sorry that they (Magistrates Bush and Tincher) acted that way when the county has bills that needs paid.”
