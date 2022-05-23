The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in back-to-back sessions on Friday, May 13, 2022, and Saturday, May 14, 2022, via Zoom. Both sessions were brief lasting under 30 minutes combined with the purpose of paying vendor/contractor claims.
The Friday meeting revealed that the fiscal court needed to pay $71,290 in vendor/contractor claims but was adjourned after a brief discussion when it was realized the magistrates did not have documentation providing itemized listings for the services. Magistrate Donnie Bush felt it was in the court’s best interest to discuss the matter with Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson and get a financial status report along with an itemized listing before issuing payments.
On Saturday, the court reconvened once more to address the payment of the vendor/contractor claims. Magistrates Bush, Ellis Tincher, and Ray Moore voted no, therefore the motion to make the payments failed to carry. Magistrate Bush explained that he feels the county cannot sustain financially with Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble continuing to spend on the hiring of contractors while bypassing the magistrates in the process. Bush further noted Judge Noble had already spent around $700,000 in contractor fees thus far. Magistrate Tincher questioned the amount of gravel being used and where it was being used.
Judge Noble stated if he had a County Road Foreman, he would not be making all these decisions regarding contractors, but road maintenance and repairs have always been a top priority of his.
The meeting adjourned after final comments by Magistrate Bush conveying that he could not properly report his district’s road conditions, because he could never reach the Judge.
