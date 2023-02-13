The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in a very brief special session on Thursday, February 2, 2023, to open the bids for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) projects.
The fiscal court received a bid from Mudcat Construction and Hinkle Environment for both projects but the amounts exceeded the amount approved by FEMA, therefore the court could not approve the bids.
Before the adjourning of the meeting, the court voted to approve a budget transfer to allow the payment of an outstanding gravel bill.
