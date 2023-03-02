The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and was highlighted by local officials and leaders being honored by the United States Army National Guard along with the Kentucky National Guard.
A representative of the US Army National Guard was in attendance to honor the county and city for working together and making it possible for the Guard to remain in Jackson/Breathitt County after its facilities suffered massive damage in the July 2022 flood. Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas were presented beautiful framed Federal Civilian Service Awards for their efforts, teamwork, and dedication.
The Kentucky National Guard was represented as well during the meeting, with a representative on hand to present awards to Lynn Ethel Herald, Barbara Deaton, and Sue Clair for their critical role in making sure the Guard had a site to rebuild on. The National Guard rep would add that grants were in place that would allow for the design and construction of a new facility.
After the brief awards ceremony, the fiscal court meeting resumed to regular business that consisted of approving budget transfers, reports, and the payment of invoices, claims, and training incentives. The court also approved the purchase of a new dog box for Animal Control.
The fiscal court also addressed the issue of paying former employees their entire amount of sick days and vacation time. The court voted to follow the recommended regulations that stated the former employees were entitled to be paid for up to 20 vacation days but were not entitled to any payment for sick time accumulated, it was explained that upon termination all sick time was forfeited.
Before adjourning, the fiscal court voted to re-approve the spending of $282,000 of ARPA funding on water projects that it was originally allocated for by the previous administration.
