The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, highlighted by the Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble’s request to approve a motion to rescind the removal of the one percent occupational tax.
Judge Noble explained that during this disaster, without the occupational tax, the county could be out over $500,000 in contractor fees (debris removal, gravel, road repairs, and more) just in the short-term future. “These figures are just short-term numbers; I expect it to be much higher in the incoming months.”
“We are building a new elementary school and a new vocational school, along with all these disaster-related contracting fees, we cannot sustain normal operations without the occupational tax,” added Judge Noble.
Magistrate Donnie Bush informed the court that there was $900,000 in the budget that could be used for these expenses that it was not dependent upon the occupational tax. He would further add that the people of this county needed every break they could get, and the Judge was not considering potential disaster relief aid.
The court approved $250,000 in ARPA (Appalachian Rescue Plan Act) funding to be allocated to the Jackson Lions Club.
Judge Noble remarked he was not against the Lions Club receiving funding, but during this time he feels that the ARPA funding could be better used to help those without homes, suffering, and for future infrastructure. “I am thinking long-term, for the future. I want people to build back here and to be able to do it safely.” Judge Noble further detailed that he hoped to work with the federal government in the foreseeable future to procure land out of flood zones for Breathitt Countians to rebuild on and to do so, the county needed stable infrastructure.
The Breathitt County Water District (BCWD) gave an update that 87 percent of its customers had their water restored at this time.
